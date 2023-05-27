My grandmother died when I was a little girl. She is buried at a cemetery in my hometown. Since we lived right across the street, Mom took me to visit the gravesite often. She held my hand as we trotted across the highway in front of the cemetery; her other hand held a clump of plastic flowers or a jar of irises from our yard.

All the visits I remember were in the summer, when the air was heavy and the grass was sharp and dry. Cicadas moaned a cadence that was loud and comforting in its rhythm. Mosquitoes followed us from the minute we stepped onto the grounds. They kept me busy, slapping and waving my arms to stir them away.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.