"She sure wants to be next. Look—she’s chomping at the bit!” I watched the excited girl wait for her turn on the Ferris wheel. My daughter — a teenager at the time — stood at my side, pretending to be unrelated to me.
“She’s WHAT??” Andrea groaned. Her voice slapped at me, reminding me to keep it down. Somebody might hear something I said. And that would mean eternal embarrassment for her. I repeated the phrase in question. It was one I’d used many times; I guess it didn’t merit comprehension until now.
“See? She’s chomping at the bit to get on the ride. Look at her,” I pointed. Then I explained the expression, complete with galloping noises and rein-shaking action. Andrea whinnied an “OK!” to let me know I’d said and done enough.
How sad. My daughter’s generation has learned to communicate without benefit of a bulk of the down-home sayings I’d grown up hearing. As handy as a pocket in a shirt, these expressions give life and color to ordinary talk.
“I’ve said that a billion times … why didn’t you ask me what it meant before?” Andrea shrugged. (Cat got her tongue, I guess.) I trotted to keep up with her as she wandered away.
Sure. “Chomping at the bit” is a little dated. But it sure paints a good picture. It adds power to “anxious and excited”. The old expressions made things crystal clear.
My grandpa “smoked like a fiend.” The first time I heard my mother say that, I gasped in fear. I wasn’t sure what a fiend was, but I knew what it must look like:
Red-faced. Wild-eyed. Cigarette jittering maniacally between sneering lips as yellowed claws clutched the filter. Puffs and clouds of smoke, and cigarette after cigarette. I studied Grandpa, watched him light up and almost laughed out loud.
The expression became a favorite of mine — and I’ve seen countless “smoking fiends” over the years.
Lots of descriptive expressions filled my childhood, adding humor and sparkle to daily life. My brothers and I were always “walking on eggshells” when Dad got mad. It we ate too much at supper, we were “full as ticks”. Yuck.
And who among us hadn’t gotten in trouble for “lollygaggin’ around”, using our “heads for hat racks” while Mom “slaved over a hot stove” all day?
My daughter says things are “cool”. A song is “awesome.” I hear her abbreviated speech whistle through the air and cringe at the dullness.
“Can’t you use any other words to express yourself?” I ask her.
“Yeah, Mom,” she answers, her voice whippersnappery-snotty. “But it’ll be a cold day in Satan’s sitting room before I start talkin’ like you.” She smiles and pokes my arm for emphasis.
Yep. Whether she knows it or not, we’re a slice off the same slab of bacon.
