It seems I’m outgrowing my hair. I’ve made peace with the daily battle of outgrowing my clothing, but my new skull expansion is a shock.

Perhaps this has been developing for years; I vaguely remember someone reaching toward the back of my head at work a few years ago, tussling the strands there, and patting them flat. I assumed I had been in a windstorm and my hair needed smoothing.

