If you’re up around 3 a.m. for a minute or so, send me a psychic hello. I’m up, too.
My bladder is in control of my sleeping schedule. It has decided that I don’t need/deserve/want to sleep an uninterrupted night. It doesn’t matter what time I go to bed, or how exhausted I am when I hit the hay.
I don’t remember the last time I slept through the night. It must have been a wonderful time in my life. To lie down, close my eyes and then open them, hours later, to the light of day.
My bladder has either shrunk or has tired of my lifelong need to ingest liquids. Like the wail of a hungry newborn, it demands I awaken at an hour few humans know exists.
When I plop into bed around 11 p.m. each night, I will myself to sleep and wait for the wake-up call in my abdomen that signals 3 a.m.
I imagine a lime-green, plastic kitchen timer inside me with its dial set to my designated bathroom visit time. It begins ticking quietly the moment my head smacks the pillow.
At first, the tick is inaudible. The night is calm, my bed is soft, and my mind relaxes. I’m ready to dream lovely dreams. I drift off, comfy-cozy and empty of liquids, I think.
The next few hours are uneventful; maybe I flop my pillow over or scratch my nose or snore a bit. But I’m definitely asleep.
Somewhere around 2, I begin to detect the ticking of that timer. It’s quiet, like a baby’s tiny, gentle heartbeat. I stir, roll to my other side, and snuggle in.
The minutes pass and the timer’s dial ratchets on. The little marks along the edges of the green plastic case mark the minutes to 3am, and the closer the arrow gets to the end of my allotted sleeping time, the louder the ticks become.
My dreams notice the timer’s tick and begin weaving its message into their storylines. I am searching for a bathroom in buildings. Waiting in line at the school girls’ room for my chance at a stall. Running through forests, hoping for an outhouse.
I’m still asleep, but I’m not enjoying it now. I unconsciously pooch out my belly and beg my bladder to enjoy the extra room. There will be no belly sleeping. No scrunching up into a fetal ball that crunches up my innards.
I lie on my side, curved and determined to stay comfortable, all the while sensing the timer’s ever-insistent signal. Its arrow is getting closer to the buzzer.
Sometimes, I press on my belly to gauge the volume of liquid that’s triggering this tick, and wondering how it got there. I don’t drink anything after 8pm. I make sure the bathroom is the last place I sit before going to bed.
I brush my teeth with the tiniest of liquid dilution.
But somehow, the horizontal position of my body at bedtime defies gravity, and all fluids drain downward as I sleep. I must be a husk of a person at 3am (except for what is waiting to exit), as any tiny bit of liquid left inside me will soon disappear.
It’s nearing 3 a.m., and the timer’s tick is as loud as the hideous heartbeat beneath Poe’s floorboard. I know I have to get up, and I know I need to get up soon.
I navigate my way to and from the bathroom without opening my eyes. I don’t look at the clock beside the bed. I know what time it is.
As I crawl back into bed, I thank God for functioning kidneys and pray for just an occasional full night’s sleep.
