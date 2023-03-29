The car was hot and smoke-filled. I cracked a window quietly and squirmed down into the worn upholstery as Dad looked over his shoulder to back out of the driveway. It was Thursday night. It was library night.

Dad shifted the Plymouth into gear and eased off the clutch, smooth and liquid. My stack of books thumped a collective huff against my armpit. The pile was a tower of shapes and sizes. Some were thin and light, while others were bricks of words and pictures.

