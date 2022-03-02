My life has been filled with visual aids. Mom made sure she didn’t just tell me things. She SHOWED me.
It started simply and sweetly; with little lessons every child is taught. “See? Bunny ears,” she said. “That’s how you tie those shoes.” Her fingers knit my laces into floppy loops. “One ear. Another ear. Bunny!”
I scrunched my eyes. She was right. I saw a bunny.
Mom taught me how to pump my legs on a swing. She sat between the chains of the swing; they bent outward to let her grownup body inside. Once settled atop the wooden seat, Mom grabbed the chains and lifted her flip-flopped feet from the grass. She sat, suspended, waiting for my full attention.
“Lean back, like this, and kick your legs straight out…” Her flowered housedress billowed around her thighs as she demonstrated.
“NOW!” she yelled, as if the flow of wind around her made it hard to hear. “Pull your legs under and LEAN!” I watched her body work itself back and forth, memorizing her movements. The swing set creaked with each arc, and she smiled to make her efforts look like fun.
As I grew, the visual aids began to change. They became more than just learning tools. Now they were warnings.
I choked on a hot dog at a church cookout when I was a kid. After finally coughing up the offending lump of meat, Mom pointed to it. While tipping a glass of water into my drooly mouth, she said, “Look at that. You have to chew your food — that piece of meat is way too big to try to swallow.”
“See?” Mom would say. We’d be watching the evening news, and a mangled car would fill the screen, surrounded by the solemn voice of the first reporter on the scene. “See what could happen if you drink and drive?”
Her eyes swiveled from the charred wreckage to my churlish face and back, over and over, giving her eyebrows the arch that hoped to evoke both fear and guilt. I just nodded — but I remembered.
Sometimes, Mom pointed to positive moments. She smiled and displayed pride at my accomplishments; her words reinforced their impact:
“Just look at this report card! You’ve done yourself proud!”
“I see how special you are, Robin. You need to see it, too.”
Watching Mom’s visual examples and motherly compliments seemed silly sometimes. I used to make fun of them … called them her “look and see” speeches. But they worked.
I grew up seeing myself and the world in a complementary pattern of cause and effect. And I noticed how much easier life is when I listen with my eyes as well as with my ears.
My mother’s most valuable lessons were those she showed through example. She taught me how important it is to live with dignity and empathy, and she gave me wonderful footsteps to follow.
Now I see clearly the gift she — and her visual lessons — were. And even though she’s been gone for over three decades, I still look for ways to make her proud. I like to imagine her looking over my heart’s shoulder, just smiling and nodding approvingly at what she sees.
