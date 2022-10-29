A Halloween moon looms orange/white against spooky, starless skies. Sumo-sized turkeys lie stacked like totem poles in the frozen food aisle. And Santa glides down snowy slopes on his Norelco shaver.
The scariest time of year has arrived, evoking a grumble of disapproval from every shopper old enough to leave his shadowy signature on a personal check.
Yes, it’s HALLOWGIVINGMAS shopping time. A merchandising hiccup from long ago started this trend in holiday compression; the first month to end in “ber” signals the shift from swimsuit sales to a creepy cornucopia of holly-jolly merchandise. It’s predictable enough, and yet we’re caught off guard every year.
First, the back-to-school sales end. Our children toddle off to class in their stiff, new “made to look old” jeans. They carry mounds of fresh supplies in weighty backpacks and climb onto busses in sneakers that cost more than a week’s worth of groceries.
The stores will be quiet now, we think. Calm. No screaming or running. Fear of ankle-clunking pain from child-commandeered carts is gone. We set out, adults with money and time to spend, in search of mindless consumerism and economic patriotism.
But the chaos is only beginning.
Every franchise is a frenzied hive of seasonal flux. Clearance racks full of oh-so-last-season fashions (things we’re still wearing) are packed solid and shoved into dusty corners. And though the weather outside is still balmy, we’re forced to squeeze our sweaty bodies through fur-flanked aisles of outer wear on our way to the “HALLOWEEN’S HERE!” area.
OK. We knew Halloween was next. We shake our heads and cluck our tongues at the sunrise/sunsets that flew by so quickly this year. Chocolate urges woo us into a lair of black lights and battery-powered bugs. Plastic capes and fake choppers. We sigh and buy, knowing those bags miniature Snickers we toss in our carts will be gobbled up long before Oct. 31.
Then, in the flap of a batwing, the holidays change. Even though our calendars have a few pages to go, the Christmas shopping season arrives. It elbows right past the ‘We won’t be beat on our turkey prices’ Thanksgiving banners; it takes up bright red ho-ho-residence across from a leftover bin of Halloween fake blood.
Oh, the wrongness of it all! We hiss like angry geese and share our yearly diatribe with fellow cart-pushers.
“Why do they do this every year?” we moan.
“What happened to one holiday at a time?” we grouse.
“Who on Earth started this materialistic, money-grubbing push for Christmas merchandise before Halloween is even here?”
We sniff our haughty noses at the scent of peppermint candles, disdainfully scan the Christmas decorations display and toss a set of twinkle lights into our carts.
Merry Halloween, Pilgrims.
