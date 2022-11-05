I just re-watched the old movie, "Panic Room." An independent, much-too-thin-to-have-ever-given-birth woman and her sassy, I-know-bad-words-wanna-hear-them daughter are trapped together in a room. Bad guys want to get in, but the room is equipped with steel walls and more technological amenities than James Bond’s bachelor pad.
Sometimes, especially lately, I wish I had my own panic room.
It’s not that I’m afraid of intruders like the ones in the movie. We don’t have anything worth stealing, and I’m pretty confident that I’ve exceeded the age requirement as an object of wanton obsession.
My long driveway gives me plenty of time to hide from the gas delivery man (he’ll wedge the bill between the doors if I can’t be found to pay) and dodge any white-shirted, “Watchtower” pamphlet-packing young men.
If I had a panic room, I’d use it the way it should be used. To panic.
A dozen different locks would click me in. No TV or radio. They’re part of what sends me to the panic room to begin with. The walls would be spongy soft, to allow reckless careening and mindless head banging.
I’d want cool air, so my frustration sweat could evaporate. Subdued light to cast shadows and validate my fears.
What would I do in my panic room? Why, I’d run amok. Scream to the top of my lungs. Bounce from wall to wall like a billiard ball going for a complicated bank shot. There would be nobody around to hear me or see me.
I could wring out the mental sponge that holds all the fears and worry I feel as news reports blast unsettling updates of world chaos.
My panic room would give me a chance to let the little girl in me be afraid. Nobody could see me or hear me, so I wouldn’t have to feel embarrassed. I’d let my voice sail around the room, high-pitched and horrible, without having to worry about scaring the family.
What would I scream to the walls of my panic room? Lots of words. Sentences of anger at a globe that is suddenly lobbing around in crazy, unpredictable circles. Questions that have no answers but beg to be asked just the same:
Why can’t the world be what it was before? How can we get back to the calm lives we used to lead.?
What happened to normal, everyday living?
And after a while — after I’d dumped out the tension and sorrow I’d saved up for my panic room — my hands would reach for the locks. Open the door. The world would welcome me back with the steely regard of new special reports and important security updates.
I’d smooth down my wild hair, straighten my rumpled exterior and stride bravely forward. I am an adult, after all. No need to panic. Not for a while, anyway. I’ve just come from my panic room. Life is just fine. Just fine.
Now. Be honest, grownups. Sounds pretty good right about now, doesn’t it?
