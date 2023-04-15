My husband is in this marriage for the long haul. Literally. John has loaded his pickup with almost every bulky piece of furniture in our house at least once. From house to house. From store to house. And from yard sale to house. He has a truck and he knows how to use it.

During most of our marriage, we lived in the country — too far out of town to qualify for free delivery from anywhere. Rather than pay the extra fee, we chose to risk John’s back, his safety, and his patience instead.

