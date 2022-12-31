Mom always said that eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day brings good luck throughout the coming year. I looked it up: some cultures suggest you eat 365 peas, one for every day, to assure prosperity.

I’m not worried about prosperity, and my stomach couldn’t handle 365 black-eyed peas all at once. But I DO want good luck in 2023. So, I followed Mom’s advice.

