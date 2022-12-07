I’ve been Christmas shopping for toys for my granddaughter. I look online and in catalogs. I stroll through the toy aisles in store after store, looking for gifts.
Her Santa list is probably filled with tech toys I don’t understand. I’m a product of a simpler time; when play was an exercise in imagination and a way to create something from the most basic pieces of plastic and fabric.
We found delight in toys that children today would consider laughable. And yet, in our hands, those objects remain a part of our fondest memories. We made them magical with our abilities to pretend.
Slinky. Playdoh. Yoyo. Hula Hoop. A jump rope or a mesh bag of Jacks was a hit with most girls then. Boys wanted Hot Wheels cars and Army men (the tiny, plastic ones in a thick, plastic bag).
My Raggedy Anne did nothing. She had hair of yarn that I could stroke and an apron that tied in the back. But she was remarkable to me; she had an “I Love You” heart printed on her pink chest.
And Barbie. A doll who could wear sock tops as a dress, and whose wardrobe was often supplemented by moms or grandmas who could crochet.
We received autograph books. Crayons. Lincoln Logs. The maddeningly difficult Spirograph, and the simpler Colorforms. All required hands-on manipulation, and we found them fascinating.
In my childhood, a Christmas list was a guideline with no guarantee of fulfillment. And the things we asked for were not extravagant. We knew Santa could make any toy, but we also knew that we shouldn’t be greedy.
Sure. Some kids wished for and received more elaborate toys of the era. Robots that could “walk” (roll) and make a racket. EZ Bake Ovens. My older brother got a microscope one year (I was so jealous).
Bicycles were the stuff of Christmas dreams, but our hopes usually stayed within the boundaries of modest desire.
I look today at the choices available for Christmas gifts, and wonder if they bring the same joy our childhood ones did. In our effort to provide cutting-edge entertainment, have we taken away imagination and wonder?
Can any computer-capable drawing app match the thrill of seeing your name scrawled on an Etch-a-Sketch the first time you mastered it?
A world-building game is complex and mind-challenging, but can it possibly be as fun as scraping and tunneling a road in the dirt for your tiny cars or carving a bunker for your army men?
Is the doll who can interact, tell stories, sense your moods, sing songs, and perform complex functions soft and warm enough to be cuddled at night?
And, while toys that educate and challenge are certainly valid options, is it necessary to give so many gifts that require more work than enjoyment?
Have we forgotten what play is supposed to be?
I’m out of step and behind the times now, I know. I doubt most children would enjoy the simple toys I enjoyed, back when presents were selected with a budget in mind and an effort to balance want with practicality.
But I’m glad I didn’t need complicated, overwhelming directions and intricate pamphlets to play with my Christmas gifts.
My Slinky came down the stairs, and I loved watching it. I was a whiz at Jacks, and played for hours alone and with friends. I copied Beetle Baily images from the Sunday newspaper comics with Silly Putty.
And my favorite baby doll, Tommy Bill, smiled her simple painted smile, letting me decide what we would talk about each bedtime.
I used my imagination to build a childhood filled with wonder of my choosing, and I don’t regret my simple Christmas toys at all.
