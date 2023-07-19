I drove past the farmers market near my home again today. Truck beds and tents held mounds of vegetables in every summer color. Customer/neighbors strolled from booth to booth, poking this and pointing to that; vendor/neighbors shook out flat paper bags to make room for purchases.

Tomatoes. That was all I wanted. Bright red or vibrant yellow ones; still warm from the sun and pungent with the signature smell of the sticky/thick vine they came from.

