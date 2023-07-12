I just noticed that most of the items currently in my fridge are either outdated, unpalatable, or hiding there because I’m too lazy to reach in deep and pull them out.

The things we really eat or drink that must be kept cool are on the main shelf, right in front. Milk. Tea. Soda. Lunchmeat. Eggs. There are a couple sticks of margarine in the cubby in the door, and the condiments we all have — ketchup, mustard, salad dressing, etc. — are below the margarine on shelves.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.