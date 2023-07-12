I just noticed that most of the items currently in my fridge are either outdated, unpalatable, or hiding there because I’m too lazy to reach in deep and pull them out.
The things we really eat or drink that must be kept cool are on the main shelf, right in front. Milk. Tea. Soda. Lunchmeat. Eggs. There are a couple sticks of margarine in the cubby in the door, and the condiments we all have — ketchup, mustard, salad dressing, etc. — are below the margarine on shelves.
The rest of the stuff in my refrigerator are things I don’t even want, to tell the truth.
I have shredded cheese in the crisper that has been there long enough to have changed color slightly and become less shredded and more lumped.
The tomato juice I bought when I thought it looked good at the store is still unopened because it got pushed back and I really don’t want to open it unless I can commit to drinking it up in a reasonable amount of time (it gets that metal taste after a while). I haven’t been in the mood for daily tomato juice.
I’m sure the grapes I bought in a health-frenzied purchase when I decided to try eating actual fruit are getting brown and mushy in the other drawer, but I don’t open that drawer much, so I keep forgetting to throw them out. I wish they’d turn to raisins. I like raisins more.
I have four bottles of Slimfast drinks in the fridge, too (same reason). I look at them every morning when I reach in to get milk for my yummy cereal. I’m sure the Slimfast won’t be enough to hold me until lunch, and I don’t want to have to snack before my next meal. I’m saving them for some other time.
I’ve thought about using them on my cereal, though.
The other odd bottles, jars and packets of food in there are place fillers, I guess. When I need something for a recipe, I take a courtesy glance inside the refrigerator to see what ingredients I already have and then go shopping for the rest.
While I’m at the store I buy an extra of what is at home to replace the one I’m going to use. It’s a cycle of consumerism that isn’t working for me. All I’m doing is using food as a decoration in my appliance.
I know when my fridge-hoarding started.
My daughter came to visit and was shocked at how little we had in there. “I think my voice could echo in the fridge!” she said. “Are you two eating OK?”
Her concern was touching. We nodded like bobbleheads and assured her that our creaking bodies were being nourished. But the days of weekly trips to the store to stock up have been replaced with quick runs to grab whatever, whenever.
So now, I keep stuff inside the fridge to prove John and I are consuming life-sustaining calories. It’s silly to think she can’t tell just by looking at my ample body.
Of all the things I will stop doing as I become older and older, eating more than I need at multiple intervals in the day will be the last one I abandon. We will never be hungry as long as we can toddle to the car, putt to the nearest restaurant and hold a utensil.
But for the sake of my loving child, who thinks it is her job to monitor our slide into decrepitude, I will throw food into the cavern of our oversized icebox and pretend we’re eating it.
