“Geese Cackle, Feathers Tickle, Belts Buckle, Beets Pickle…”
Can you sing-finish this line of a commercial jingle? It’s there, taking up space in your brain, and its presence is a testament to the effectiveness of a disappearing advertising style.
The commercial jingle is almost gone. Today’s national advertisers have almost abandoned the time-tested format, choosing instead a sophisticated, less imaginative style. In an effort to attract the attention of middle-aged consumers who purchasing power is coveted, TV ads are serenading us with snippets of songs from the '50s, '60s and '70s.
Volkswagen hijacked “Turn Around, Look at Me” from the Vogues. This was a song every girl of the '60s whisper/sang as they stared at angst at the boy they loved from afar. Heinz used “Happy Together” from the Turtles to explain the harmony of ketchup and French fries.
I remember the Beatles’ “Come Together” from my teens. I loved “Come Together.” Even today, I spasm in what passes for “grooving” when I hear the song. It is heartbreaking to know that this iconic cool song is no more than a blurb in a commercial for Amazon Music.
Have advertisers forgotten the impact of commercial jingles on the culture of America? Dozens of ditties followed us all through childhood, giving important info about products we needed:
Personal hygiene inspired a melodic menu of commercial solutions. We didn’t have to “wonder where the yellow went”— we brushed our teeth with Pepsodent. We knew that “a sprinkle a day helps keep odor away” (Shower to Shower), and that Brylcreem’s “little dab’ll do ya.”
And a bath just wasn’t fun unless we could dump in some Mr. Bubble, sing the jingle, and then scream, “Mom! There’s a MAAAYYANNN in the bathtub!”
What to wear? TV ad songs made it a breeze. We knew that “Half the Fun of Having Feet” was Red Goose Shoes. Cotton was the “Fabric of Our Lives.” And how could we forget to “Look for the Union Label” when we were “Buying that Coat, Dress, or Blouse”?
Food commercials were a feast of catchy ditties, and they dictated the eating choices of a generation. Our bologna “had a first name” and we could spell the sponsor’s brand. “WHAT’S FOR DESSERT!” We sang the answer every night after supper in screeching literacy: “J-E-L-L-O!”. “Honeycomb’s big (yeah, yeah, yeah) …it’s not small (no-no-no).”
And who among us didn’t want to be part of that jolly throng of kids who frolicked along the streets of Rome, singing “We’re having Beef-a-Roni! Beef and Mac-a-Roni!” Yum.
Sometimes we overindulged in our favorite jingled foods. We couldn’t “believe we ate the whole thing.” But not to worry. Thanks to the “Plop-Plop-Fizz-Fizz” of Alka Seltzer, we lived to sing another day.
A generation of products were forever inducted into our daily lives via a clever jingle and dogged repetition. Adults who confuse the names of their children and forget why they came in a room can still sing the ingredients of the burger with “two all-beef patties.” Okay, I’ll stop there. You know the words.
Maybe, after exhausting all the good songs of our favorite decades, major advertisers will once again realize the impact of an original tune and a simple message.
No glitzy, orchestra-backed commercial can be as persuasive or memorable as a clever rhyme sung in 4/4 time.
