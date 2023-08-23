Roundabouts seem like cruel obstacle courses for people just wanting to stop, turn, or go straight. Those are the options, and having a boulder of concrete in the middle of the street does not make sense.
I know. They say it makes the intersection more efficient. Traffic will flow more quickly. Yada. Yada.
But let me tell you. It will NOT be safer. At least not as long as I am trying to figure out how to drive around it.
My roundabout phobia started a few years ago in Cape Girardeau. I was attending a funeral there, and it was my first time visiting the city. As I left the visitation, I came upon this giant circle with cars flanking every hole.
I wanted to go straight, but there was no straight. There was a line of cars behind me and everyone inside those cars knew what to do. Not me.
I decided to just go for it. I drove around one side or the other (I don’t remember which. It’s all a blur). Horns blared from every side of the evil circle around me. I knew they were beeping at me, but I didn’t care.
I don’t understand why we can’t stop and take turns, like motorists have done since driving began. Or wait for the colors on stoplights. Like always.
Instead, they want me to learn a method of avoiding an impediment that makes us all whirl around like a silly carousel of cars.
I’ve mentioned my roundabout mental block to a few people, who shake their heads indulgently and try to explain the process:
“Follow the arrows. That’s all you have to do.” What? The arrows point every direction.
Do I go all the way around the lump in the middle to turn left, or veer to the right and avoid the lump altogether? If I want to go straight, which side of the lump do I take?
Surely, I can turn right at this stupid intersection by just TURNING RIGHT?
I read some of the rules and watched a YouTube video. Now I’m more afraid. The rules seem to say I must yield for almost everyone around me. If that’s the case, I’ll be stuck there forever.
And I have to worry about PEDESTRIANS? What are they doing there? Are they just walking around in circles for fun?
I’m sure those more worldly people—those who grew up in cities that had more than one stoplight and a roundabout or two—are amazed that a person my age would be so clueless.
But I’m not insulted. I’m angry that at this late stage of motoring I should have to learn something new. The fact that I’ve never parallel-parked should let you know that I have found ways to live my life without doing things I consider complicated.
I just read that roundabout is going to be constructed at the four-way stop in front of my doctor’s office. There will be no way to avoid it unless I change physicians.
So, I guess I will have to learn how to drive around this stupid traffic obstruction.
But, let me tell you, I’m not happy about it. I am sure I will not be able to comprehend it. I was always taught that a traffic should move in straight lines. Not in big, loopy circles.
My car is blue. If you see me across from you at the roundabout, you’d better just stop and let me go through on any side of the circle I want. I will probably choose a different route each time.
At least my doctor is right up ahead (if I can get there).
