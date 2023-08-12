I’d breeze into the living room with my newest yard sale or antique shop gee-gaw. I loved it. It was perfect for … somewhere in my house.
“Help. I’m a hoarder. Help. I’m a hoarder…” my teenage daughter would sing in a voice that threatened to shatter the new/old treasure in my hands.
She was kidding. I was used to it.
I liked this thing. I’d never had this thing before. This thing would add that extra something to my surroundings. And the price was wonderful. What a bargain.
Growing up, buying secondhand was how we accumulated all the wonderful things we couldn’t afford to buy new. If I was disappointed at not having the newest toy or trendiest outfit, I was pretty sure I’d eventually get it. From a yard sale. From a someone who didn’t want it anymore.
I learned patience. And how exciting it was to find my heart’s desire on a sawhorse table inside someone’s garage, in a neighborhood I could never live in.
Masking tape price tags sometimes left stubborn residue; I scrubbed at it until only I could detect a lingering tackiness there. It was mine now.
When I became a woman and wife, it was second nature to look for things I’d need to furnish my house the same way I’d been taught. Why pay retail for things I could find with just some “treasure hunting”?
Sure. Some things needed to be bought new. I didn’t scrounge for large furniture or appliances. My eyes scanned resale shops for what they labeled “housewares.” This and that. Things that made me smile and filled a need.
And decorations. My house would proudly display items others didn’t appreciate, and I was excited to tell anyone who asked just where I’d gotten it. And for how much.
From dish towels to door mats. Jewelry to junk drawer just-in-case-s. I found what I wanted and needed. And all it took was time.
Like the home I’d grown up in, my adult decorating style is an explosive mishmash of garish vases with only a tiny chip and slightly dog-eared books. My dinner plates and glasses don’t match, but I find joy in eating from a new design collage at each meal.
I seldom sweat the occasional broken item or stained shirt. No big deal. When the investment is small, the consequence of loss is easy to take.
But oddly, most things I’ve bought have stood the test of time in my house. I always thought they clung to me out of gratitude for having given them another chance to be appreciated.
I’ve bought things that were mistakes. A framed picture too big for the wall. Lamps too damaged to rewire. Can openers too dull to open cans. But they were all worth a shot.
I must admit, I’ve bought some items just because they were unique. Because I’d have something I hadn’t had before. I bought an accordion for $5 and enjoyed torturing my family with wheezy renditions of church songs. I found a mannequin head with tortured hair that served me well for many years as a Halloween tree-hanger.
Over the years, my daughter has grown to appreciate (tolerate) my Scavenger Hunt style. She still sings the song now and then, but I think she’s jealous. It takes a lifetime to have what I have.
My style is one-of-a-kind. You can’t achieve it without a keen eye, loose dollar bills for payment, and the ability to see beauty in imperfect things.
And when the time comes for her to clear out my stash of finds, I hope she has the biggest, happiest, yard sale ever. There will be plenty of interest, I know.
And I’ll be smiling as my old things go to new homes.
