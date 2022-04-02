Even if I’m wearing a light jacket when I walk to the mailbox, I know I won’t need it on the trip back. That’s because I am being treated to daily deliveries of sunny days and balmy breezes.
Seed catalogs are coming. Sometimes I only get one, other days they’re crammed inside the box like a tangle of weeds. I pull open the latch and the warmth of new life springs toward me.
Sure. It’s too early to plant anything yet. And I’ll probably buy my flower seeds from the nearest Mart. But it’s just the right time to dream. In my winter-weary mind, a Park Seed catalog is as exciting to me as a Christmas sale ad is to a child.
The covers of the catalogs always display exotic plants and monster-sized crops of vegetables you can’t imagine seeing in real life. The leaves are green and silky. They strain toward the sun as if reaching for God and the vegetables almost burst with pride.
I’m not a vegetable grower, except for tomatoes, but I still salivate over the alphabetically arranged pages of homegrown plants. Broccoli. Carrots so orange they glow. More kinds of lettuce than I knew existed. Radishes: sweet, mild, hot.
And those tomatoes! Every shape and color and texture imaginable.
I wish the pages were the “scratch and sniff” kind, like those perfume ads. How I’d love to get a whiff of a freshly grown green onion. To be able to smell the pungent, acrid aroma of a budding tomato plant. I remember and I can imagine, but to smell summertime now would warm my hungry soul.
Finally, toward the back of the catalog, I reach the flowers. They pop from the pages as if they’ve been lying there just waiting for me to set them free.
I flip through the less familiar ones; I’ll go back later and look. I want to see my favorites first. The flowers I know by heart. The ones I’ve grown, year after year.
The friends that make my yard Heaven on earth from June through October.
Zinnias burst out in circus colors from page after page. Little pinwheels of life’s best efforts—screaming yellows, pinks as soft as baby’s blush, reds and oranges and salmons that glow with brazen glee, and delicate whites that offer soothing contrast to the visual cacophony.
I soak in each photo and read the names aloud, as if saying them will make them come alive: Whirlygig…Green Envy…Cut and Come Again… I want one of each, I decide. Grabbing a pen, I scratch little marks on the order form I will probably not send; at least not yet. But it’s all about the planning. The hoping.
Sunflowers are next. I find fields of them. Huge heads atop strong stalks, daring the wind to try and topple them. Their yellow faces lean toward me as if I am the sun and they need my eyes to help them grow.
I can almost hear the birds that will gather just beyond my sunflower plot, waiting to swoop in, take a seed, and flitter away. It’s okay. I’ll have plenty to share.
By the time I’ve finished my first read of the day’s catalog my fingers can almost feel the dirt. My palms itch to hold the seed I will scatter like tiny wishes in neat rows. And my face shines as brightly as the best bouquet my garden will yield.
I know it’s not time to plant yet. But it won’t be long. In the meantime, I have my seed catalogs to keep me warm and help me wait.
