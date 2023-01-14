When the first self-checkout kiosk was installed in my neighborhood store, I was flabbergasted. Who would ring up their own groceries? I had questions: How did it work? Who will take my check? Can I do that without looking stupid?

An employee stood near the blocky-silver machine with shiny, pleading eyes. Her task was to convince shoppers to belly up to the counter and give it a try. I thought she must have been encouraged to find users. After all, the technology must have cost the store a bundle.

