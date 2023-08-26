I lost a day this week. Somewhere between Monday and Thursday, I erased 24 hours of existence.
I got an appointment reminder phone call today. I knew I had the appointment this week. And I knew what day I would be going. Friday at 10 a.m.
I hadn’t written it on the wall or phone calendar. I didn’t need to. I’m not plagued with a busy social calendar nowadays and I’m proud to say my weeks aren’t peppered with medical appointments at this stage of life.
Hair appointments. I write those down. They’re important. When I’m scheduled to work. Newspaper deadlines have their own separate calendar.
But one little doctor’s appointment on the last day of the week at the most innocuous/common time for human interaction? I could remember that.
So, I’m sitting there watching “Dateline” one morning. My chirping phone rips me from vital murder testimony to see “BLESSING HOSPITAL” on its display.
I thought about letting it go to voicemail, but — what the heck — I’m right here.
“Hello,” I mutter distractedly. Dateline is giving the verdict. I’m betting he’s guilty.
“Hi. Is this Robin?” Yep.
“I’m calling to remind you of your appointment tomorrow at 10 a.m.”
Well. Isn’t this hilarious, I thought. They made a big mistake at the doctor’s office.
“No. My appointment is Friday,” I replied. I said it slowly, as if trying to ease the blow to the poor misguided woman on the other end of the call. I’m sure it wasn’t HER mistake. She was instructed to call in error.
Silence filled my phone ear. And I was glad, because I got to hear: “We, the jury, find the defendant GUILTY of murder in the first degree.” I knew it.
My brain clicked back to my own life. The receptionist was saying something that sounded like a tiny incredulous reprimand, or maybe just a pitying statement she had offered to others (older than me) before.
The woman on the phone enunciated each word:
“Tomorrow IS Friday, ma’am.”
In the seconds after her words, the world around me began to blur. I saw Twilight Zone clocks with spinning hands. My eyes bulged and I gulped. This can’t be right.
It was Wednesday. I remember Monday and Tuesday as clearly as my own name. Today is Wednesday, and I have two more weekdays to spend as I please. Except for the appointment I have on Friday. Day after tomorrow.
Then, I began to entertain a chilling notion. Was this actually Thursday? Had I eaten supper three times this week already? What did we have … let’s see.
Didn’t I go to Kohl's on Tuesday (yesterday?).
I was truly afraid at that moment. If I didn’t know the correct day of the week, could senility be far behind? Did I need to buy “Days of the Week” undies like the ones I had as a girl? Would a daily pill case be in my future?
Did I need to order a big “Day of the Week” clock? Or hire someone to call each morning with a reminder: “Robin. Write this down. It’s Wednesday.”
I wasn’t sure I believed the receptionist, but I’d been raised to respect authority. She was an official appointment person.
It was time to laugh. I was embarrassed to admit my idiocy, but there was no way out. To continue to challenge her was to add an aggressiveness diagnosis to my forgetfulness. She’d write it on my chart.
“Of course! Haha. I’ll sure be there TOMORROW. FRIDAY. At 10 a.m.”
After we hung up, I hit the TV guide button. It said THURSDAY. I looked at my phone display. THURSDAY.
Whichever day I missed this week, I’m thinking I didn’t miss much.
But still. Those undies may be an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.