It’s beginning to look a lot like a "Gift Card Christmas" at my house this year. I discussed it with my family around September, when all the Christmas merchandise started appearing on store shelves.
As Grandma, I’ve reached the status that allows me to ask for the name of a specific item and where to buy it. My grandchildren change weekly; their favorite toy choices are as mercurial as winter weather.
My grown children know this is a good plan: left to my own devices, I’d choose boring, Grandma-y gifts; I’d scour the shelves for warm socks and soft sweaters.
I’d buy child-choking toys and cute drinking glasses covered with lead-based paint. I might even (gulp) select high-maintenance toys that had lots of little parts and nothing to recharge.
So, I waited as each of my parent/children thought about what to tell me. After a few minutes of silence punctuated by occasional “wells", I thought I’d throw in my bright idea.
“Why don’t I give you a gift card and you can take them to a store? That way they can shop for just what they want.”
You’d think I’d discovered fire. Eyes glowed with relief: how much easier that would be! No double gifts from well-meaning relatives. No unapproved goodies from out-of-it oldsters. And think of it, no standing in return lines!
In an age when plastic cards are the keys that unlock every checkout lane, it seems only right that they become the official gift of the season. Good things come in small packages and what could be more compact than a rectangle of predetermined worth?
All that was left to do was to decide what store was the best choice for gift card redemption.
“I could get one from the local theater, so you could take the kids to see a movie,” I said, “or maybe one to a place they like to go to eat.”
No good. I could tell they didn’t like those ideas because their eyes got that flat look I remembered from their teens. When I was the lamest person on the planet.
“Or,” I said, “I could just get a card for whatever store you wanted.” That was better. It would be simple for me, simple for them, and could be redeemed all at once.
“Yeah,” my son and daughter agreed. “Why don’t you do that, Mom? Thanks.” I felt as if I’d gotten a ‘Get out of Christmas Shopping Stress-Free’ card. What could be quicker than slapping down a wad of bills and getting a plastic card small enough to wrap in an envelope?
I guess I should be relieved that I will not have to fight the crowds, the bad humor, and the sheer insanity that "Christmas in Retail Land" has become. Anyone who’s ever stood in line at any store in mid-December knows the horror firsthand.
Instead, I can spend my time in more pleasant endeavors: Making cookies. Decorating the house. Watching those romantic jewelry commercials where the husband showers his wife with gifts of diamonds and puppy-dog affection.
Maybe I’ll just pick up a couple little things, though. If I have time, that is. Just so my grandkids will have something to open.
Maybe something for their stockings, or one of the hottest toys I see advertised on TV.
Or maybe I’ll just surprise them all and buy them whatever I think they’d like. That’d be fun for a change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.