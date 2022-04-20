Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. High 52F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.