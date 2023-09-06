Fishing is therapy for the senses. It is not something to do. It is somewhere to be.
The river calls to me. Its gurgling echo tickles my ears with the ripple of the water against craggy banks. I imagine it whispering my name in a myriad of murky timbres. The sound pulls me closer and I stare into the water like a lost child searching for a familiar face in a darkened room.
Nothing unusual is floating in the swiftly moving current. Bits of soggy leaves, foamy bubbles, twigs and outlines of submerged logs. But true magic is never easily detected. That part of the river I cannot see anchors me to it; I long for a glimpse of the secrets buried just below its surface.
A splash. My eyes dart toward the sound. I see circles of evidence expand in circumference while lessening in definition, and I imagine the tingly feel of those rings as they roll along the water’s surface. Their undulating ridges perform a dance of mystery for my eyes alone.
The sheltering trees that dot the riverbank explode with music. The harmony works together in a hymn of perfect praise. All around me I hear choruses only God could compose and only Love could produce.
The singers remain hidden among the leaves as they whistle their thoughts. A red-winged blackbird squawks and trills his guttural offering, adding bites of earthy seasoning to the sugary notes of his more delicate neighbors. The layers of music accompany the dancing of the water, setting a lazy tempo for my heartbeat to match.
Pungent, fishy winds huff through the branches; leaves crinkle like pages from ancient books. Crickets hidden in the weeds chirp joyfully at having been spared the purgatory of the bait box, and pray gruffly for the speedy passage of those kin who face the untimely demise to come.
My heart burbles with a silent song of its own. There are no words; they would desecrate the splendor of this moment.
There is no human way to describe the sights and sounds that saturate the pores of my skin. It refreshes my soul like coveted rain after a drought.
This is my time. The song of the river begs me to remember the person I am when the current of life is slow and the water is calm. I shrug off my heavy, protective outerwear of daily interaction and wiggle into the familiar, comfortable clothing of my own company.
Solitude wraps itself around me, and I feel my body spoon against its warm and welcome shape.
A fishing rod waits in my hand, but I feel no rush to bait or cast. The river’s metronome ticks a slow and steady pace. Time is measured in light’s changing reflection on the water and the length of shadows through dappled leaves.
I take a deep breath and my exhalation floats toward the water on dragonfly wings of serenity.
With a lazy snap, I cast my line into the river and feel the tension ease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.