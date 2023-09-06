Fishing is therapy for the senses. It is not something to do. It is somewhere to be.

The river calls to me. Its gurgling echo tickles my ears with the ripple of the water against craggy banks. I imagine it whispering my name in a myriad of murky timbres. The sound pulls me closer and I stare into the water like a lost child searching for a familiar face in a darkened room.

