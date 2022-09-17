September in Illinois is a soft, mellow hum. Lazy puffs of wind — quiet and occasional — sigh hot-breathed words along the grassy slopes and harvested fields.

Like satisfied gluttons, filled and tired and sleepy, most insects of September find the simple act of sound-making much too taxing. They glob into lackluster clouds now, whispering lazily along the edges of ponds and around back porch lights.

