One of my favorite memories is waking up early on Easter morning to the spring sunlight streaming through my bedroom window. The air felt new and crisp throughout the house; the smell of eggs and sugar told me it was a special, pastel day full of surprises.

My nightgown fluttered as I ran to the kitchen table where five Easter baskets waited in a jumble for my brothers and me. Mine was the one covered with pink cellophane and full of hair barrettes, white-chocolate bunnies — my favorite — and hidden treasures inside that wonderful green plastic grass.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.