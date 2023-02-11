The word — short and sweet — is pronounced without puckering. It begins with a guttural click of tongue against the throat and ends in a seductive sizzle. As a noun, this four-lettered word boasts and begs, offers and demands.

In its more perfect form, it is a verb. An action word. Four letters that turn frogs into princes, sleeping beauties into blushing brides and paupers into kings. In the entire world there is no human soul untouched by its magic, its memory, its tender power.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.