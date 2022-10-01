“I know I put my keys right here,” I whine, as the rest of those in earshot scurry about like Elmer Fudd hunting wabbits. “They couldn’t have just walked away…” I eye each Fudd, trying to detect malicious intent. Who would stand to gain the most if I were to be diagnosed incompetent? Hmm...
“Where did you use them last?” (genius question from a voice disguised with concern.) Of course, that would be at the front door. Duh. Should the memory of that moment suddenly transform my bifocals into metal detectors?
Room by room, I explore each cranny and cubby. I ransack the laundry hamper, taffy-pulling yesterday’s jeans from the tangle and checking each pocket. I punch pillows. Wiggle stacks of newspapers. Braille-tap every flat surface as if expecting my fingers to stumble over connect-the-dot clues.
I shake everything fluffy and listen for a jingle. Dump out my purse; swipe my claws along the lining like a kid scraping an icing bowl. Nothing.
Then, just as I reach that moment every person dreads — the moment one must admit he has finally lost the mental capacity to function as a viable human being — a voice barks in triumph from the kitchen.
John crosses the static of frazzled nerves between us, his fingers twirling my key ring in a motion I detect as lethal force.
I reach out my palm, accept the keys in mid-assault, and rush to leave for work before he can inhale enough oxygen to begin his tirade:
"Why do we have to go through this every time you leave the house?"
"Why don’t you let me put a nail or rack here by the door so you can keep track of those things?"
Sure. I know he’s right. As usual. But in my stubborn, "never-admit-I’m-getting-old" opinion, it would be like giving up. To have to hang my keys on a rack? Well, that would be the first step toward dozens of other ‘mental crutches’ … like:
Laying out the next day’s clothing the night before. Planning dinner and defrosting the meat ahead of time. Sticking Post-it notes on the back door to remind myself to make sure I had brushed my hair and that my shoes matched.
To give up on the cerebral challenge of each day would surely doom me to a life of Stepford Wife drabness. Where’s the spontaneity? The thrill of the hunt?
And what about all those things I find when looking for my keys? Pencils. Coins. Cold, hard fries. Would they remain lost forever?
I guess he’s right. I’m wasting precious minutes of my life daily, looking for my keys. I nod and ignore his excited smile.
John pounded a nail into the wall next to the door a few days ago. Now, when it’s time to leave each morning, I always know where to find my keys.
John watches me closely, finds where I dropped them when I got home the night before, and hangs them on that nail.
