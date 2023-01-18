Since we’re stuck indoors together right now, John and I know our marriage will be tested. We can’t go anywhere except the grocery store. We are bored, and our two bodies are sharing way too much mutual space.

In an effort to keep ourselves from day after day of petty, annoying conversations that mainly focus on the news, when the mailman is going to be here and what to have for supper, I decided to buy a jigsaw puzzle.

