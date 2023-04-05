Every spring, my husband takes me turkey hunting. No. I don’t go with him. But I may as well hop in the truck. I’m gonna hear all about it when he gets back.
It doesn’t matter that I don’t understand/don’t care. I know that when he lumbers home, John will be eager and waiting to recount each and every plod of his camouflaged boots through the Great Outdoors.
From the first day of turkey season to the last, John will make sure I don’t miss a second of the action...and I will be required to offer ears to his stories.
It used to be kind of sweet, when we were first married; Johnny would come home from hunting, all flushed and excited to share his adventures. I had missed him so, and the mere sound of his voice made the stories he told seem as romantic as a love song.
I’d lean forward in my chair, eyes wide and lips curled into an “oooh, isn’t that interesting” smile.
I WANTED to hear how many yards away the gobbler stood. How many times John scratched his box call before the jake looked. Which way the wind was blowing his “hunter scent”.
But as the years shot by, I found my attention to his stories waning. Now, I must staple myself to the couch to endure the inevitable process of listening to what happened in the woods on those blessed days he was gone.
Is it just me, or does he talk awfully slow nowadays? I watch his eyes dart from dozer pile to ravine as he tells me every move of the turkey he DIDN’T get. John knows I only know north as “up” on a map, yet he makes sure to pepper his account with “north of the back-fence row” and “on the eastern edge of the field, over by the gully”.
Time of day is also crucial. John feels it important that I know EXACTLY what time each gobble occurred. How long he sat where and what he saw while sitting:
“About 6:23, I heard something moving to my right…”
“I stayed right there, against that tree, for 47 minutes, and then moved about 100 yards south to that other tree…”
I used to swallow yawns and train my eyes directly on his so as to feign attention. I even spat occasional ‘hmm’s and ‘uh-huh’s, hoping to help move things along. John’s eyes sparkled at my interest. It just made the story longer.
About ten years ago, I stopped pretending to listen. By this time, he could tell my attention wasn’t real, anyway. He is happy with only my physical presence when he settles into his recliner after a hunt, all full of hunting words and ten-comma sentences.
I slump into the couch and close my eyes as if going into a coma.
His voice drills into my ears: “…then I opened the pork and beans…”
I’ve tried casually walking into the kitchen, sure I’d forgotten to turn off the oven. John just talks louder. I am tempted to turn the oven on and stick my head in, just to make it stop.
After centuries, the story ends. And whether he fills his tag or not, I know my husband had a good time. That’s what matters. That, and the fact that we both enjoyed a mini-vacation. My penance, listening to meandering accounts of his hunt, seems a reasonable price to pay for the solitude.
Perhaps, through the coming years of spring turkey seasons, my hearing will go. I’ll just watch his lips move and pretend he’s telling me how wonderful I am to endure his yearly turkey hunting stories.
