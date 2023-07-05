A radio station in St. Louis had a slogan for its "oldies" songs. It was something like: "Songs That Were Playing In The Front Seat While You Were Kissing In The Back Seat."
I always chuckled at this — it made me feel so cool to be able to identify with the generation who had experienced true and not-so-true love to the crackle of DJ-driven, AM stations. From the Beach Boys to the Beatles. The Cowsills. The Carpenters.
Many of the tunes from my turbulent teens were "One Hit Wonders"; songs by groups never to be heard from again. It mirrored our frenetic search for lasting affection through the trial and error of dinner and a movie.
We loved and lost dozens of times, and the songs were there to match our joy/angst/longing.
I am proud to say that I know all the words to most '60s/'70s songs. They weren’t difficult to learn. Most of them rhymed at the expense of coherence. And there was a time when I amazed my little ones with verbatim renditions of "Proud Mary" and "The Beat Goes On."
But when I hear those songs now, I don’t sing along. Sometimes I even deny having heard them. I only shake my head sadly and push the button on the TV remote.
“Hey, Mom—don’t you know that song from the old days? You know; you used to sing it to us when we went to the playground:”
The TV shows a middle-aged woman kicking up her heels in joy. She has finally broken her cycle of irregularity through the use of a popular laxative.
"I FEEL GOOD----I KNEW THAT I WOULD---I FEEEEEL GOOD..."
I watch her jitterbug across the screen, and though I am happy for her I feel betrayed. That was a song I used to dance to. Without bowel problems. It was a COOL, FAR OUT, song. It made us all sweat to dance to its beat. That’s all.
My daughter chuckles at the commercial, knowing how much I hate this new trend of target advertising. The products employing my favorite memories are all ones designed to help me ease into my twilight years. Motor around town with mature affluence. Buy in bulk.
I didn’t mind the car commercials. They started it all. "Like a Rock." "Bad to the Bone." Rhythmically driven songs that were cleverly woven into smoothly paved ads. I smiled at the concept. How clever. Targeting a group whose income can support monthly payments. Those adults who know the value of looking good while cruising around town.
I’m sure the spots were successful, because they run with more regularity than the innards of the dancing woman in the laxative commercial. I’ve learned to tune them out.
But it’s gotten worse. Now I hear songs that are PERSONAL FAVORITES. Ones that bring back memories of a girl who sighed big sighs and smiled knowingly at the lyrics blaring through the dual speakers of her boyfriend’s Mustang.
Now these tunes sell things. It hurts.
Isn’t anybody writing jingles anymore? Little "Plop-Plop-Fizz-Fizz" ditties; rhyming words with catchy tunes that stick in your skull and take up valuable brain space? I can live with "Brylcreem-A Little Dab’ll Do Ya" bouncing around in my slowly moldering gray matter. It’s there to stay: a testament to the effectiveness of its application.
But I WILL NOT allow a single neuron of my memory to associate that classic great, "SUGAR, SUGAR" (by the Archies) to a honey-barbeque -coated slab of meat at a chain restaurant.
And you know what? When I hear my favorite songs on a commercial, it just reminds me that our generation had the best songs. No matter how they use them.
