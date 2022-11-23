Families find comfort in the embrace of Thanksgiving. A year of smiles and tears is almost over and the punctuation of Thanksgiving is a reflective, warm comma before its ending page.

We focus on the food we’ll prepare, mentally gauging times and servings against the schedules of those we’ve invited. Freezers bulge with extra bulk. Brightly colored cans of cranberry sauce illuminate dark pantries.

