Families find comfort in the embrace of Thanksgiving. A year of smiles and tears is almost over and the punctuation of Thanksgiving is a reflective, warm comma before its ending page.
We focus on the food we’ll prepare, mentally gauging times and servings against the schedules of those we’ve invited. Freezers bulge with extra bulk. Brightly colored cans of cranberry sauce illuminate dark pantries.
Family secrets are extracted from stuffing-stained cookbooks and re-read, just to be sure we remember how to make the gravy/casserole/pies we’ve been cooking without variation for decades.
Do we have enough plates? Glasses? Cabinet doors fly open for inventory. Silverware is counted and matched up in uncharacteristic order. Thanksgiving must be served with our best household behavior. Tradition demands it.
We scrub our houses from porch to patio. Long-dusty corners are swiped clean. We appraise our homes with new eyes, smiling at endearing flaws and scurrying to remedy the more blatant evidence of another year of wear on cushions, carpets, and curtains.
Thanksgiving is a chance to shake the dust of the year’s turmoil from our doormats; to give future footprints a fresh place to settle.
Then the day arrives. Aromas waft from chaotic kitchens. Doors swing open and usher in the people we’ve loved since their first breaths of life. They carry dishes filled with favorite foods and smiles of determined peace.
Tensions of both trivial and substantial differences between family members weave their predictable paths around stubborn hearts, but the warmth of Thanksgiving’s simple moment in time loosens the knots.
We take in the scene before us: Familiar faces having grown older. New little lives glowing fresh and vibrant. The painful empty spaces of loved ones who are gone. Our hearts ache. And smile.
We realize, once again, how grateful we should be for the year we’ve lived through and the one to come.
Pray your thanks around a table that holds love in bowls and on platters. Give your family and friends a hug, and remember that everything that really matters on Thanksgiving is seated around you.
Happy Thanksgiving, readers!
