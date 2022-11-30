If your grown children ask what you want for Christmas this year, don’t bother telling them. Sure, you have plenty of suggestions of gadgets and gizmos you would never buy yourself but would love to receive.
And it’s only right. You’ve spent a lifetime selecting the perfect gifts for your little ones.
You may think your adult daughter or son is listening closely as you suggest a present you’d really like to have. He’ll be leaning toward you attentively, grunting out supportive punctuation to your modest list. A smile will be stitched across your daughter’s face — just like the permanent one her Raggedy Anne wore — and her head will nod from its floppy perch on her Slinkey-d neck.
But while you babble on gleefully, giving a ticker-tape rundown of gifts, the ears you’re pounding on are closed for the season.
You may as well be reciting your x9’s. Those grown bodies that house your sweet babies are already scampering across mental aisles of merchandise, deciding just what you’ll be getting.
It’s not that they don’t love you or want to please you. Your children are merely using the practical, logical mindset you instilled in them all those years ago.
The realization that nobody lives forever has signaled a subtle shift in the parent/child seesaw of responsibility. Christmas presents for ‘aging’ parents must be chosen with delicate consideration for the future of said gifts.
After all-someday your children will own them all.
I call this ‘Inheritance Giving’. And it’s not as cold as it sounds. Your son is not intentionally buying you his favorite brand of tools. Your little girl doesn't mean to fill your walls with art that will match her living room décor.
It is an unconscious response to a deeply painful anticipatory wound. Your demise will leave them to face the world alone … and with an inheritance of knick-knacks that are hideously incongruent to their lifestyles.
It’s as if a holiday angel comes to them in a dream one night, whispering warnings of uncomfortable, shiny-worn, furniture and mismatched, flowery, dinner plates.
“BEHOLD!” The Angel of Eventual Ownership gives your daughter a vision of her kitchen future.
“Your mom needs a new set of T-fal cookware in tasteful, muted shades. She will love whatever you give her, as usual. Choose something you can live with…”
In a flash, your gift is selected.
“HARK!” Beatific, beneficiary wings flutter an angelic chorus into your son’s ears as he snoozes in front of his television one cold, December night. A wonderful, awful idea of loving practicality jostles him. He purses his lips thoughtfully.
“Your father’s eyesight is not what it used to be,” the angel from his fading dream whispers. “Bet he’d like a big-screen TV for Christmas. Then he could spend his twilight years flipping from weather report to weather report in comfort and joy.
Get him that one you’ve been eyeing…”
Before you can say ‘Extended Forecast’, your son has your picture-in-picture Christmas all wrapped up.
It’s all part of Elton’s “Circle of Life”. Ashes to ashes. Your house to theirs. The holidays are milestones of time’s march to eternity. You were spotted shuffling a bit. Aching and taking medication. Your children are merely trying to shore up your resources with fashionable, coordinating gifts that travel better than you will.
Think of it as loving forethought. A way to make your memory glow in the comfort and joy of Christmas gifts given with an eye to the future.
They’ll be asking for your Christmas list soon. Just give them a blank sheet, and watch them read it with a sugarplum smile and a wistful sigh.
