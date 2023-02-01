One of the toughest lessons an older relative learns is how to become a seat-filler at birthday parties for their grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Your role is to be one of the older relatives whose only duty is to just be there.

It’s not that I mind parking it for two-hour stretches with my hands lying uselessly across my lap and a wan, vacant smile on my face. What’s a party without that doddering lady at the back table … the one with enough prescription drugs in her pocketbook to totally eradicate every child at the celebration?

