I know the times are changing. Technology has exploded over the last few decades, and some of us struggle to keep up.
I pay my bills online now. I text daily. I deposit checks and transfer money and keep on top of my bank account virtually. I can buy anything from any site without confusion or complication. I have a gazillion passwords and usually remember them.
I’ve tried to stay current, and, except for my Yahoo email (which I’ve had too long to give up), I’m well-versed in the latest forms of communication and commerce.
No, I don’t text at the speed of light with several fingers. It’s one key at a time with my favorite finger. I use punctuation and correct spelling in my messages. I typed "prolly" once, and felt silly. Probably from now on.
I’m willing to learn and change and adapt to this new world in order to remain relevant. I understand it is important and good for my brain.
But there is one rule that has changed and I’m struggling to obey.
It was as much the way I was informed about my “mistake” as the fact of the rule’s change.
An editor of a newspaper emailed me one afternoon. I had just submitted my work, and was ready to relax to my luddite world of real books and ink pens.
“We no longer accept two spaces between sentences. That rule changed some time ago. Only one space is required. Please edit your content to eliminate the second space.”
Wow. This was news to me. From the first time my fingers punched at the manual typewriter in typing class in junior high school, I’ve been hitting the space bar twice after each period. It was pounded into my training, right along with “the quick brown fox” who jumped over that “lazy dog”.
My teachers made it clear that you NEEDED those two spaces to separate your sentences and make your typing crystal clear. I remember backspacing and adding a second missing space where I saw errors after finishing a paragraph.
After a lifetime of typing since then, my digits obey my brain instantly at the end of each sentence.
TWO clunks of the space bar with my thumb. Then, a new sentence with a capital letter.
After I read the email, I felt embarrassed. I’d been sending columns and articles to newspapers and magazines for decades with the evidently illiterate gap between my sentences.
When did this rule go into effect? How long had I been wrong?
Then, I began to bristle.
There probably isn’t a person over 25 who hasn’t been trained to double space after a period. Are we just changing the rule to further complicate modern communication?
What is the big deal, people?
It’s possible that the extra space I’m "wasting" is costing the newspaper money. If you add all of them up in an average column length, I could probably squeeze in another word without that second space.
I’m aware that computer keyboards are different from the one on my first typewriter. I see that the columns look just fine when I see them in the newspapers with one space separating each sentence.
But I don’t like it. It requires me to unlearn something at a time when I’m proud and desperate to remember every single thing I’ve ever learned. My memory is precious to me, and I don’t want to confuse a single neuron.
So. I am typing this sentence with a double space after the period. It feels natural and right and makes my aging brain happy.
Unfortunately, you won’t get to see it, because the editors will fix it before this column is published.
