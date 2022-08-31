To The Herald-Whig:
Given the recent prices of gasoline nationwide, it appears to me that we in the western part of Illinois are being gouged. According to gasbuddy.com, as well as my personal observations as I travel through a large part of Illinois, we the people of Quincy and the near surrounding towns are consistently paying 40 to 60 cents more for a gallon of gas than the good folks from Peoria, Springfield, Champagne-Urbana, and Danville, Ill. It is also obvious that as national prices are coming down, Western Illinois is much slower to reduce prices compared to these other localities. Someone should explain to me (I’m retired on Social Security) why the prices at virtually every single station in town has the same price as the other stations in town. I’m finding it very difficult to believe that the same bulk truck is filling all of the underground storage tanks in town on the same day. While I’m not sure of current terminology is, we used to call it “price fixing”. At one time, a little thing called “The Sherman Antitrust Act” was a part of this land’s law. As near as I can tell, it has been enforced less and less, beginning in the 1980s. But that’s a discussion for another day: what about these gasoline prices?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.