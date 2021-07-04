When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... I would say probably a farmer or a forecaster. The neighbors always joked that they never needed to watch the weather report because I would always watch it and be able to repeat it.
What would you rather be doing right now? I enjoy a round of golf now and then. Also enjoy riding my Spyder when the weather is nice.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I tried to give the Christmas Eve forecast to the tune of “The Night Before Christmas” back in 2005 while working for WGEM. Fortunately due to a technical issue, that broadcast was not recorded, so there is no evidence of that disaster!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Well ... I am single and childless, so the top two still don’t count! But I would say that the day I soloed for my private pilot’s license ranks up there. Aviation is a family tradition, and I hope someday to complete my training.It really stinks when ... people don’t share the road or slow down when meeting farm equipment or emergency vehicles. These machines aren’t as small as they used to be, and we do our best to get off to the side, but we need the help of the other driver as well.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Tall. If you’ve ever seen me, you’ve noticed how I tower over most everyone in the room.
I always laugh when ... watching old clips of Carnac the Magnificent or other Johnny Carson episodes.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Both of my grandfathers. My granddad Clair passed away in ‘73, and my granddad Sutton had a stroke in ‘87. So I never got to know either of them very well. They both farmed, and it would be wonderful to listen to their stories and successes and failures. It would be great to share with them the new technologies I get to farm with nowadays.At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... sit in my easy chair and relax.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... easygoing. I never fell into the typical cliche crowds but always tried to be a good friend.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I had the opportunity to talk with Charlotte Pence (Vice President Pence’s youngest daughter) at a reception in Chicago during a Farm Bureau meeting. She is very short, so the complimentary photo of us is really awkward due to the height difference. But she was kind and interesting to listen to.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... play in a symphonic orchestra or a Big Band jazz band. I’ve always enjoyed playing and listening to music, and there are a lot of songs that I would love to have the chance to perform.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... go water skiing. I am not a water person and have no balance or upper body strength.
America should be more concerned about ... the lack of volunteerism. We are becoming a country that is more concerned with what they get from others than what they can give to others. We need to return to the “true” golden rule of do unto others as you’d want done to you.I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... officiating uniforms. I like to get a fresh set every few years, but I tend to hang on to the old ones just in case something happens, like the washer or dryer goes bad or they rip out or get a bad stain for some reason.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to ... YouTube. Just seems like I always put something on as background noise while I’m working in the office or just relaxing.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My sister told me a long time ago, “People are in your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime.”
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... ‘80s on 8 on Sirius XM. I’m quite the ‘80s kid for some reason, even though I grew up in the ‘90s.
I always get sentimental when ... remembering those from past wars. The song, “Hymn to the Fallen,” on YouTube shows all of the cemeteries throughout the world where our heroes are buried or memorialized. Always stops me in my tracks when I hear it or when I see anything related to our veterans.
The older I get, the more I realize ... the only thing that matters is faith, family, farming and friends.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have tried to stick with football my sophomore year. Back then I wasn’t the best conditioned for athletics and had little to no coordination. But I was a large enough frame to fill in gaps in the defensive line. But I always say that things happen for a reason.
My favorite item of clothing is ... I wouldn’t call it my favorite, but it might be the oldest in my closet. It’s a green and black shirt that probably was popular back in the ‘90s. It was my 4-H competition shirt during high school because of the green and all. I wore it once a few years back and got called a Zack Morris look-alike by some good friends. Needless to say, it is now permanently retired.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... God is in control.