When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I always saw myself as a teacher until I was finishing my bachelors degree and started working at the library.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be boating with my family.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … If most people don’t know it, I probably won’t submit it to the paper.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Finishing my master’s degree.
It really stinks when … people are unkind to each other. I wish kindness spread as quickly as ugliness in this world.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Talkative. I am probably the loudest librarian you could ever meet.
I always laugh when … my son tells better dad jokes than most dads out there.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandfather on both sides and Edgar Allen Poe because I could only imagine the crazy topics of that conversation.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … read and drink a hot cup of coffee.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I have no idea what they thought. I studied hard and had a few good friends I am lucky enough to still have today.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I don’t get out enough to meet anyone famous.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … I would drop everything for a weekend of camping and boating with family.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … skydive. I don’t think there is enough money to push me to take that first step out of a plane.
America should be more concerned about … our future generations. Programs and safe places for American youth are so important for every community.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … shoes! I have more shoes than I have need for, and I am not sorry about it.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Pinterest. Shared ideas for work, decorating, recipes and more makes life easier all around.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Never wear a belt on Thanksgiving. My son told me that one, and he’s not wrong.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … loud music to drown out my terrible singing or a good audiobook.
I always get sentimental when … I am sentimental about many things. My son, nieces and nephews or my “library kids” getting older makes me get sentimental and so very proud. Kids grow up too fast these days.
The older I get, the more I realize … I should have listened to my parents.
If I had one "do-over," I would … do nothing. My life hasn’t been perfect, but the rough patches had the most lessons to learn from.
My favorite item of clothing is … I have a hand-knitted hat from a very dear friend that I wear not only to keep me warm but as a comfort item.
If I've learned anything at all … I have learned to be nice to people because you don’t know when that person may need a little kindness.
