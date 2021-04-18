When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... an actress or a singer. I’ve always loved performing.
What would you rather be doing right now? Taking a walk in the East End Historic District with my husband. Aren’t we lucky to have such a beautiful community?
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I drive a stick shift. I learned to drive on a stick shift, and when it came time for me to let go of an old hand-me-down car and actually buy my own, I specifically searched for a stick shift. They’re more economical and more fun to drive.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Graduating from college. I love learning, but it was such a good feeling knowing that the four years of hard work had paid off.
It really stinks when ... restaurants put cilantro in everything. Yuck!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Empathetic.
I always laugh when ... I reminisce on memories made with my best friends, Brennan and Ryan. We have an absolute blast together and have shared countless laughs from the time we became friends in high school to now as adults when we video chat or meet up for a weekend.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Grammie, Poppie (paternal grandparents) and Mark Twain. My Grammie was one of the best people I knew, and I wish I had more time with both her and my Poppie. Mark Twain was funny and ahead of his time, and I think the four of us would have a great time.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... relax on the couch while watching an HGTV show.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... either a mute or a dork. I was pretty shy and quiet in some circles and very quirky and fun in others.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I ran into Robert Irwin (Steve Irwin’s son) at the Australia zoo. He was kind enough to let me take a picture with him.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... travel internationally. I have been extremely blessed to have traveled to 19 countries spanning six continents. It’s so fun to see the world and learn about different cultures.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... eat scary bugs. Let’s just say I’d never want to be a contestant on “Fear Factor.”
America should be more concerned about ... confirmation bias/misinformation. Just because you read or hear something that you agree with does not make it fact. There’s a great deal of media content out there that is biased, sometimes to the point where it becomes downright fraudulent. My favorite way to check the legitimacy of something is to do a search for it at politifact.com, which is a nonpartisan site that rates the statements of politicians as well as posts from bloggers, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok users. The truth-o-meter scale ranges from “pants on fire” to “true.” You can click on a fact-check for further content on why a statement as labeled as half true or whatever the rating was.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... clothing. I turn 30 in May, and I can still fit into (and still own) some clothing I wore when I was 15. My closets are full.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Realtor.com. I have an interest in architecture and interior design, so I like seeing the pictures. Also, I think it’s good to have an idea of what people are paying for homes similar to my own.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Listen to understand, not to respond.” My in-laws have mentored couples in marriage prep for a number of years. This is part of the advice they give to their couples, but I think it’s great advice to apply to any situation/relationship whether that’s at work, with friends or your significant other.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Real 92.9. I love pop music.
I always get sentimental when ... I think of my nieces. My sister has twins that are a year and a half old, and I think they are the cutest, sweetest little girls. They live in Germany, so I don’t get to spend a lot of time with them, but even just watching videos of them or thinking about them is enough to make me sentimental.
The older I get, the more I realize ... you get what you pay for (most of the time). In most cases, if you cheap out and go with the least expensive option, you’ll end up with a product that doesn’t stand the test of time. On the flip side, be smart enough to know the difference between when you’re paying for quality versus paying for brand recognition/marketing.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... not have quit the piano. I took lessons as a kid, and I really regret quitting. I love music so much, including classical music, and really wish I could play well.
My favorite item of clothing is ... my rain boots. I have several pairs of very brightly-colored rain boots, and I absolutely love them! They make rainy days fun and cheery.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Give people a chance. People are more than their first impression.