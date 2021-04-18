Emily Dozier, 29, is a Quincy native who moved away for five years, came back and married David Samuels. They adopted three cats that are their “fur-babies.” Dozier works at John Wood Community College as an adult education transition coordinator. In her job, she mostly works with GED students (JWCC also has English as a Second Language and adult literacy students) and helps them with soft skills and transitioning from the GED to either college or a career. Dozier loves working with the students and says she’s lucky to have a rewarding career.