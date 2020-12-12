With GABRIELLE ESSELMAN
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... an author! I loved (and still love) to wrote. In seventh grade, my English teacher, Mrs. Fleer, really inspired me. She convinced me that I was a talented writer. My parents also got me writing lessons as a Christmas gift one year. I loved it!
What would you rather be doing right now? Spending time with my family. I talk to them every day. They are my best friends.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... when I was in high school, I told myself that I would never be a teacher. I went to college to become a speech language pathologist. I ended up switching majors because I wanted to work with the same group of kids, but speech pathology was not for me (too much science).
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I am proud of myself when I feel like I have made the world a slightly better place (through fostering animals, helping at Teen REACH, teaching).
It really stinks when ... people drive slow in the left-hand lane on the highway!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Probably “cat lady” or “dog mom.” My dog, Tanner, goes everywhere with me. And this last year I have probably fostered over 30 cats and kittens.
I always laugh when ... my students do something silly. They always make me laugh.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my grandpa and grandma who passed away a few years ago. I would want to make sure they are doing OK and to fill them in on what’s happening in the family. I would also invite Kate Middleton (the Duchess of Cambridge). I find the British royal family fascinating and would love to talk with her.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... watch reruns of my favorite shows on Netflix. I love “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Great British Bake Off,” “Friends,” “Call the Midwife,” “Downton Abbey.” The list goes on an on!
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... probably the smart kid. I graduated with a 4.5 grade point average. I was in all of the advanced classes. My senior year I was dually enrolled at John Wood Community College.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... Ron Clark came and spoke at Western Illinois University and at Quincy Conference, and I had the opportunity to hear him speak both times. He is a great educator, opened his own school in Atlanta, Georgia, and has challenged me to become a better teacher. He also messaged me back on Instagram before. I felt pretty cool after that.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... travel. It’s my goal to backpack through Europe and Asia. Now might no be the best time to go (all things considered), but I still dream about it.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... leave my family. They mean everything to me!
America should be more concerned about ... health care. I think it should be a basic American right. I know far too many people that must choose between their medicine or seeing the doctor and paying bills. Most countries don’t have citizens that go bankrupt over medical bills, either.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... probably pet supplies. I have collected a lot since I’ve started fostering for the Quincy Humane Society.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... I usually check the news — local and national. I think it’s important to know what is going on in the world. And of course, I’m also on social media.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Kids will live up or down to your expectations.” I’m not sure who told me that, but I’ve had a lot of mentors throughout the years who have taught me how true that statement really is. I see so much growth in my students daily, and I think it’s because I expect them to work hard.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Elvis Duran and the Morning Show or 92.9.
I always get sentimental when ... I look back at pictures from when I was little. Our family has changed so much since then.
The older I get, the more I realize ... the world can be a tough place, but there are good people out there.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... There have been times in my life where I wish I had listened to my internal voice. There are times when I doubted myself and shouldn’t have. I would have handled those situations differently.
My favorite item of clothing is ... I have a sweatshirt of my grandpa’s that I wear when it’s really cold. My grandpa passed away several years ago due to pancreatic cancer. For a long time, I didn’t want to wear it or wash it because it still smelled like him.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Never assume people have what you have. As a teacher, I never assume my students are able to buy books from the book fair. I never assume they have food at home or electricity. I try to provide (food, school supplies, opportunities) for them as much as I can.