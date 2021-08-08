When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a doctor, so I’d have enough money to be a farmer.
What would you rather be doing right now? I enjoy my career and love the challenges it brings.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I stood all night in line in the rain to try out for “The Apprentice.”
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Overcoming the self-inflicted obstacles I’d created and digging out of the ensuing massive financial hole last year.
It really stinks when … someone is late.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Driven.
I always laugh when … I tell a joke.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Only one person comes to mind. I would enjoy dinner with my late Mom.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … have supper and watch TV.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet and really smart.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Robert Kiyosaki. He was signing books at a trade show and as I was walking around I didn’t expect to see him. He was busy, and we didn’t talk. I was within a couple of feet of him.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … ride jet skis or four wheelers.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … commit a crime.
America should be more concerned about … personal accountability. Most of the problems we’re facing now would fix themselves if people took responsibility for their actions and/or inactions.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … peanut butter.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … eBay Motors to look at beautiful cars. I enjoy them and look forward to owning one.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Choose Your Hard.” It’s hard to be obese, and it’s hard to be healthy. It’s hard to be broke, and it takes a lot of hard work to be successful. It’s always a choice — Unknown.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … Audible. Either personal growth or real estate sales books.
I always get sentimental when … I listen to Christmas songs.
The older I get, the more I realize … what I do in this moment is the most important. I can never get yesterday back.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … There are a couple of things that come to mind, but my life choices, good and terrible, have brought me to this moment, and I wouldn’t want to risk being somewhere different with a do-over.
My favorite item of clothing is … People have a favorite item of clothing? I recently “Steve Job’d” it by wearing the exact same thing everyday so I don’t have to think about what I’m going to wear in the morning.
If I’ve learned anything at all … Life’s not fair. All the wishing in the world won’t change the past nor the future. My daily choices determine my future.