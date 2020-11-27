When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... an architect. I used to draw houses for my family and friends and build elaborate buildings with my Lincoln Logs.
What would you rather be doing right now? Lounging by/in a pool with a cocktail.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I will go out of my way to eat at certain chain restaurants (like Long John Silver’s).
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Being offered and accepting my current job.
It really stinks when ... you don’t receive proper customer service.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Random. There is sometimes no rhyme or reason to me/my life.
I always laugh when ... kids use colorful language appropriately.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Ernest Hemingway to tell stories, Donna Summer to sing and Margaret Cho to tell jokes.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... just veg on the couch watching mindless television.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... a good dresser. Voted Best Dressed.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... Hugh Grant.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to a fab cocktail party.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... work as an EMT or in the emergency room. I can’t handle blood.
America should be more concerned about ... ensuring our nation’s children receive a solid education.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... sunglasses.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Facebook. It is a great way to stay connected to friends/colleagues I don’t live near anymore.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart. (Eleanor Roosevelt)
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... ‘80s music.
I always get sentimental when ... I see grandparents with their young grandchildren.
The older I get, the more I realize ... the faster time escapes you.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... appreciate things as they were instead of expecting more.
My favorite item of clothing is ... a pair of green Puma sneakers. I used to “borrow” them each time I visited a friend in L.A., and he eventually gave them to me.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... You can’t have everything, and things are never perfect, but do the most with what you have and the situation you’re in.