When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... I can’t honestly say. I don’t think I had any idea. I actually changed my major in college from English to nursing when my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. I think it took that situation to show me what my true calling is.
What would you rather be doing right now? Sitting on my patio with friends! We call it “the Garden of Egan,” and I love being out there enjoying the sunshine, friendship and perhaps a cold beverage.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I have braces. It’s something I have always wanted, and since we are wearing masks for the foreseeable future, I figured “what better time.”
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Caring for my mother when she was dying. I was able to use my nursing skills to care for her and honor her. I was so proud to care for her at the end of her life, as she had cared for me at the beginning of mine.
It really stinks when ... people are intolerant of others. It is a big world full of amazing humans. Get to know them, and most are simply fantastic!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Passionate! I have a big heart and put it all out there in my work, with my friends and family and everything I do.
I always laugh when ... I spend time with my friends. Sometimes with them, sometimes at them, but always laughing.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mom, because I miss her and I have a ton of questions about recipes and gardening that I forgot to ask. Michelle Obama, because I think she is quite brilliant and fantastic. And Bill Murray just because he is so darn funny!
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... relax on the patio when it is nice out. In bad weather, the living room suits me just fine.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... funny. I have a pretty quick wit, and I love to laugh.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... Nelly once at a casino. I just saw some dude cashing in a lot of money and thought “wow, good for him!” Then my husband told me who it was.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... travel! My husband and I love to travel as much as possible. This past year that has not been possible much, but now that we are vaccinated, I am ready to board a plane any time!
America should be more concerned about ... how our actions and words can impact others. Ignorance and intolerance really can impact someone’s life. Be kind, and think before you speak.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... dresses and skirts. I just love them, and they are so comfortable.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to ... animal videos. They just make me feel good and warm my heart. Google “pandas going down a slide,” and your day will be made!
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My friend Ann Dickson told me “People will live up to or down to your expectations. Make them work hard.” As a CNA instructor, my job is to help people become great nursing assistants and good employees. Holding people accountable can be difficult, but it helps them to improve and grow.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... NPR. I love music of all kinds, but I just like the chill vibe of NPR.
I always get sentimental when ... I talk about my dog Bentley. He is just a good pup, and since we don’t have children, he fills that space for me.
The older I get, the more I realize ... I don’t need to be liked by everyone. It used to be a problem for me, but now I realize that I don’t like everyone I meet, and it is not necessarily a character flaw on their part. Some people just aren’t going to like me, and that is OK.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... go into nursing school earlier. It would have saved me a lot in student loans!
My favorite item of clothing is ... a very special dental bib my dear friend made me. With braces, I go to the dentist often and what a kind and thoughtful gift.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Being grateful for what you have is the key to happiness. I am quite blessed and thankful, and being humble and grateful has helped to make that happen.