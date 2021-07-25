Jordan Bodily, 38, has been married to Rebecca for 14 years, and they have four children ages 12, 9, 6 and 3. Bodily is employed as a facilities manager for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and maintains the historic district and sites for the church in Nauvoo and in Missouri. He enjoys the outdoors, fishing on the river, hunting and experiencing new places. Bodily says he had the best childhood — born and raised in southern California and spending the summers on the family ranch in Idaho.