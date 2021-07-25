When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a fireman and a grocery store clerk. Like every little kid, I saw firefighters with the big truck making lots of noise come in with their cool uniforms to save someone’s life. The store clerk because I love sorting and restocking shelves and bagging groceries as quickly as I can.
What would you rather be doing right now? Spending time traveling through Europe with Rebecca.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I am deathly scared of snakes. I love the outdoors, but if a snake shows up, I’m out of there quickly.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When I climbed Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. Not because I made it through the crowds, but because I am not the best with heights, and it was a stretch for me.
It really stinks when … people litter. I have no patience for it. I live in and visit several beautiful places and have seen them ruined because people are too lazy to pick up after themselves.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Auspicious.
I always laugh when … people fall. I usually try to wait to make sure they’re OK, but not all the time. I’m that guy!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandfather who I miss and spent most of my childhood working for on rental properties or at the ranch. Julia Roberts. I have always loved her. Benjamin Franklin. I would love to pick his brain on his thoughts, strategies with France and talk about his latest inventions. I think he would be an enjoyable dinner guest.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … take a shower and watch a movie.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a dork who had fun with his friends.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Mark Wahlberg after a Clippers basketball game.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to an “all you can eat” crab buffet. I love seafood and live in the Midwest. Go figure.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … go bungee jumping.
America should be more concerned about … government spending. Everyone is excited to get their stimulus checks, but someone has to pay for it. Our taxes will increase, and our children will take the brunt end of these poor decisions. We are focused on reducing our carbon footprint for future generations, but what about our country’s financial status and future. Another horrible outcome of these stimulus bills is political agendas are advancing by who gets the money and how much. Instead of helping, it continues to emphasize the divide in this country and makes all Americans more dependent on government handouts.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … crappy little toys that my children don’t play with but will never get rid of. My children are professionals at strategically placing these “McDonald’s Happy Meal toys” all over the house for me to step on in the dark.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … YouTube. You can become an expert at anything, and as shared earlier, I laugh at people falling.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Be where you are, when you’re there — from my current boss about time off.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … “Perfect Symphony” by Ed Sheeren and Andrea Bocelli. The kids and I sing along, and we sound horrible, but we have a good time.
I always get sentimental when … people have hearing implants installed and they hear their family’s voice for the first time. I challenge anyone to watch those videos and not cry.
The older I get, the more I realize … time is precious. I strive to take advantage of spending time with my children while they’re still young.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … have played more during college. I was so focused on finishing school and working that I missed opportunities like taking a ski class and experiencing a semester abroad.
My favorite item of clothing is … a Carhartt windbreaker (light jacket). Besides the dead of winter, this jacket keeps me warm and sheds the rain. It’s light and comfortable. It can be stored in a backpack easily and has a great zipper and snaps. It’s like a good friend who I miss during the summer months.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s not to judge anyone. Our backgrounds, challenges and experiences are all different. People need less judgement and more encouragement.