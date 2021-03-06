When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a veterinarian because I loved animals. After viewing a surgery, I quickly changed my mind.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be on a warm beach with a book and a strawberry daiquiri right now.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I love to laugh and pull a good prank, so you better watch out. April Fool’s Day is coming!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When my two sons graduated college against all the odds. I was also very proud because all my children have chosen very tough majors. I have one more child in college, so one more proud moment is coming.
It really stinks when ... someone asks you a question then does not listen to the answer.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Survivor.
I always laugh when ... children take your words literally. They make life seem so much easier.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Elvis Presley because he was the King of Rock and Roll, and why not? Mark Twain (Samuel Langhorne Clemens), an author from our area, and find out what the Mississippi and our area were like back then. Cleopatra because I am mystified about ancient Egypt.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... soak in a hot tub, watch my favorite show and curl up with a good book.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... shy, quiet, possibly even prissy. They did not know I worked on a hog farm and scooped manure on summers, weekends and after school.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... visit my boys that live in Seattle, Wash., and Tempe, Ariz.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... live in a big city. I have lived most of my life in rural communities, and I enjoy the simpler life.
America should be more concerned about ... feeding and educating people here in our nation to better take care of themselves. I think a lot of money is being spent on silly things, and we should be more concerned about providing basic solutions to working and living at home.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... trees. I am an outdoor lover, and I have lots of trees in my yard to provide shade and shelter for the small animals that are getting forced out to rural areas.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Zillow. I love watching HGTV and watch the real estate market around my area.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? The best advice I have ever received is to have patience with people and life is always better when you are laughing. My Grandpa Hamlin also had a personality like mine that loved to laugh.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch and country music in general.
I always get sentimental when ... I see pictures of my kids when they were babies and toddlers. They make my life so much richer.
The older I get, the more I realize ... being surrounded by family, a comfortable home and a wonderful meal are the things that make me happy.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have finished college as a teenager and not as an adult. I also would have traveled more before I had kids.
My favorite item of clothing is ... my pajamas, because when I put them on, I am escaping the world’s demands and am going to my safe, comfy place.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it is that life has knocked me down several times, and I’ve seen things I never wish to see again. I’ve had failures and experienced sadness, but I have always managed to get up again and carry on and be happy. Laughter is the best medicine.