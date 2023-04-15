When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a lawyer. I wanted to help people. I saw my dad helping people as a lawyer and then judge. And my mom taught me to love writing, as well as the value of learning, asking hard questions and finding solutions, so pursuing a law degree was a natural fit.
What would you rather be doing right now? When the weather is nice, I want to be in my garden. Ideally, I’m out there and listening to my kids and the neighborhood kids playing. When the weather is not nice, I like to read, work out, do puzzles, play board games with my family and/or drink tea with my sisters, mom and friends.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Watching and cheering on someone I love do something hard and scary. I really love encouraging people and then getting to watch them do hard things.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Inquisitive. I love to learn.
I always laugh when … I’m at the dinner table with my family. They’re hilarious, and we have a great time.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Mary Oliver, the Dalai Lama and Richard Rohr. I think I could learn a lot from listening to them.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … I, like a lot of moms, don’t really follow a traditional work day. So, I don’t usually stop until it’s time to crawl in bed – but I really love crawling into my comfy bed.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I have no idea. I hope they thought I was kind.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I’ve met a lot of great people doing some pretty amazing work every single day.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … sit under the stars around the fire on a cool evening with “oven smores” and my people.
America should be more concerned about … seeing the good in the world.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … books about best literacy practices. I got to help my son through some struggles with literacy and got a little addicted to learning about how best to help him and others struggling, so I’ve built up quite a library.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … share, promote and advocate for the community organizations and people who are near and dear to my heart.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “And.” Best advice ever.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … a podcast. I like to learn new things.
I always get sentimental when … I see a young person do something cool and courageous – play an instrument, sing a song, play a sport, recite a poem, dance, stand up for a friend, kids finding out they can do something they didn’t think they could.
The older I get, the more I realize … how beautiful life is when you really let yourself see it.
If I had one "do-over," I would … do nothing differently. I’m a pretty fortunate person to be able to say that. I’ve made my fair share of mistakes and handled some moments poorly. But it’s all led me to where I am, who I’m with and who I’ve gotten to know. I’ve gotten to know some pretty great people and have gotten to do some pretty great things.
My favorite item of clothing is … I like really comfy socks. I’m a naturally cold person with flat feet, so my feet are always cold and achy. I appreciate a good comfy pair of socks.
If I've learned anything at all … My life is better when I’m trying to make it better for others.
Julie Schuering Schuetz, 43, has a lot of roles but likes to think she’s following in her mom’s footsteps of being a “professional enabler.” Technically, Schuetz is an attorney/mom to three amazing kids/wife to a really great guy/aunt to some of the coolest nieces and nephews/ sister to four fierce, amazing women/daughter to some of the most amazing parents/gardener/cook/life-long learner/structured literacy tutor for her brilliant dyslexic son/community literacy advocate with the Literacy Advocates of West Central Illinois/community volunteer. QCT is one of her favorite places to volunteer on stage, but especially off stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.