When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a lawyer. I wanted to help people. I saw my dad helping people as a lawyer and then judge. And my mom taught me to love writing, as well as the value of learning, asking hard questions and finding solutions, so pursuing a law degree was a natural fit.

What would you rather be doing right now? When the weather is nice, I want to be in my garden. Ideally, I’m out there and listening to my kids and the neighborhood kids playing. When the weather is not nice, I like to read, work out, do puzzles, play board games with my family and/or drink tea with my sisters, mom and friends.

Julie Schuering Schuetz, 43, has a lot of roles but likes to think she’s following in her mom’s footsteps of being a “professional enabler.” Technically, Schuetz is an attorney/mom to three amazing kids/wife to a really great guy/aunt to some of the coolest nieces and nephews/ sister to four fierce, amazing women/daughter to some of the most amazing parents/gardener/cook/life-long learner/structured literacy tutor for her brilliant dyslexic son/community literacy advocate with the Literacy Advocates of West Central Illinois/community volunteer. QCT is one of her favorite places to volunteer on stage, but especially off stage.

