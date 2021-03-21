With KAILEE FLESCH
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a teacher or principal. I always knew I wanted to work with kids!
What would you rather be doing right now? Anything outdoors — riding horses, hiking, working in my yard, exercising or sitting poolside.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I can play the harp, not very well though.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Lots of little moments where I feel like I have impacted kids positively.
It really stinks when ... educated adults use improper grammar.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Optimistic.
I always laugh when ... my boss tells jokes, but messes them up despite trying her best.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Tony Robbins for his finance/business advice, Robin Sharma for his lifestyle perspective and Ree Drummond for cooking help.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... spend time with my family.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... busy. I loved being involved in sports, clubs, everything.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I’ve never met anyone famous. I don’t get out much!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go on vacation. Someday I’d love to see the different landscapes within the U.S.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... give up summertime fun. I love the pool, sun, barbecues with friends and the slower pace of summer!
America should be more concerned about ... mental health, especially after the last year.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... toys. I have six kids and way too much stuff!
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... email, Facebook, podcasts.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? If you had as many kids as you could afford, you’d never have any at all — my parents.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... country or Christian local radio, 99.5 or 88.5.
I always get sentimental when ... thinking about the great times spent with my grandparents and how odd it is when traditions you did with them just end.
The older I get, the more I realize ... how short life is, so live this one to the fullest. I’m really lucky that I have a very close family and we spend a lot of time together. Who has time for fighting and negativity within their own family? Life’s too short for that!
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have taken a job at my kids’ school years earlier. I love working in the school that they attend.
My favorite item of clothing is ... I’m always cold, so I love a good vest for an extra layer.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it’s that there are lots of things you can’t control, but you can always control your attitude. I love the saying “today’s a great day to have a great day!”