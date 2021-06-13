When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a teacher and a mom.What would you rather be doing right now? I enjoy taking long walks. It gives me time to think, and I find it to be a good stress reliever.Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... after graduating college, I traveled solo around Europe for a month.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I have watched my daughter’s amazing self-motivation with her studies throughout high school, and she just graduated as salutatorian of her class.
It really stinks when ... people are focused on themselves and inconsiderate of others.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Organized.I always laugh when ... my kids are telling me stories.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... enjoy a home-cooked dinner with my family and take my dog for a walk.People who knew me in high school thought I was ... quiet.I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... get away and take a vacation with my family. Life gets so busy, and it’s much easier to relax when out of the everyday routine.If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... skydive.
America should be more concerned about ... the breakdown of families.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... snowman decorations. It’s really the only thing I collect.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to ... my email and the news. I like to know what’s going on.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? It’s so important to speak the truth and do the right thing, even when it isn’t the easy or popular choice.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Christian music or a podcast.I always get sentimental when ... I cry easily at movies and anytime there is a video about a member of the military reuniting with their family after a deployment.The older I get, the more I realize ... there is so much more to learn.If I had one “do-over,” I would ... I really do feel we learn so much from our mistakes. I’m not sure if I would change anything.My favorite item of clothing is ... I don’t really have a favorite item of clothing. I do have a favorite Wonder Woman blanket I use whenever I watch TV. My husband picked it out for me a few years ago. Wonder Woman was my favorite when I was little, and my family likes to tease me about it.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... God is good all the time. Even when life is challenging, I have peace and hope in knowing Christ.