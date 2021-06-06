When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a nurse until my brother got a bad cut and I realized that I didn’t have the stomach for blood. I realize now that nursing is WAY more than that, and I feel fortunate that I still get to work alongside nurses each day.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love relaxing outdoors. And I love, and miss, live music.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... while I spend most summers on the lake and vacations at the ocean, I am actually terrified of the water.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I am most proud of our move to Quincy. Every time I visited Quincy for work, I fell more in love with it, but we really didn’t want to leave our family and friends. It’s still really hard to be away, but our friends and work family have made Quincy home, and we’re so grateful for that.
It really stinks when ... people throw trash out of their car window.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? I hope that it would say kind.
I always laugh when ... I am with my sister. No one makes me laugh harder. When we were little, we used to get into trouble for making each other laugh when we were supposed to be asleep.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would actually only invite one — my brother Justin who is in heaven. I wouldn’t even want to eat dinner. I’d just want to hear his voice, see his dimples, hug him and hear him talk about all the amazing things his son has accomplished, just like he never left.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... be at home with my husband. He always knows exactly what I need to reset.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... boring. I have always been a rule follower.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... In high school, I went to a Blink 182 concert with a friend who grew up with the lead singer, Tom DeLonge. We ended up being able to hang out with them backstage before the concert and then on stage during it.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... spend time with our family, especially given how little we’ve seen them during the pandemic.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... forget to share it with those who need it more than I do.
America should be more concerned about ... having an authentic moment than they are about what it’ll look like in pictures.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... matte gold paper clips.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to ... Realtor.com. I am not in the market to buy a house, but I love to look.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? It’s a tie for me. My mom always told me that “a clear conscience is a soft pillow” and that “you should always leave people better than you found them.” I try to live by both as much as possible.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Mumford and Sons, Chris Stapleton or something in between.
I always get sentimental when ... I am a really sentimental person. It can be a certain scent, song or place — these are the things that remind me of all the special people I’ve been blessed with in my life.
The older I get, the more I realize ... my parents were always right and I’ll never be able to thank them enough for all that they’ve done to make me the person I am today.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... not have spent so much of my childhood in such a big hurry to grow up. My dad tried to tell me to slow down, but I was the youngest of four and always felt like it was way cooler to do what the older kids were doing.
My favorite item of clothing is ... a pair of pajama pants that I inherited when my grandma passed away. She was always the best dressed no matter where she went, even if it was just to bed. Wearing them makes me feel close to her.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it is that life’s unplanned moments are usually the best ones, so I try to never get too worried when things don’t go as planned.