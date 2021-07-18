When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a veterinarian. I was/am an animal lover and enjoyed babying our families’ pigs, cows, dogs and cats. My dream partially came true when I worked for our family vet in high school.
What would you rather be doing right now? Gardening or fixing up the house with my husband. We love being outdoors and playing in the dirt.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I’m originally from southern Illinois, and I miss being able to see for miles because of how flat the land is.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Defending my thesis — two years of hard work during a pandemic finally coming to fruition.
It really stinks when ... people talk over others or don’t listen before sharing their thoughts. I think a lot of issues could be solved by making sure conversations are a dialogue, not a monologue. In reality, this is something I can be guilty of.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Passionate.
I always laugh when ... I watch “New Girl.” What an incredibly funny show. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve re-watched it. If you’re having a bad day, watch “New Girl.”
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Abe Lincoln, Dolly Parton and Stevie Nicks. Abe because of how much I enjoyed learning about him at school and because I come from the Land of Lincoln. Dolly because of her positivity and her understated way of representing rural women in country music and across the nation. And Stevie because I like her style, and I’ve always wondered what the ‘70s were like.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... drive out to the barn where I board my mare and stroll around in the pasture with the horses.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... going to be president. That was my senior superlative. Ironically, I always thought I was a little too forthcoming to be in politics.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to New Zealand. I have a very close friend there, and I think it’s got the best of all travel destinations — beaches, mountains, lots of neat animals all in a pretty small area.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... move out of the Midwest. I’m a corn farmer’s daughter — it’s central to my identity. I love the kindness, work ethic and realness of Midwestern people.
America should be more concerned about ... taking care of children. I was lucky to have an awesome childhood and can credit it as the foundation for all my successes so far. I wish every child had people looking out for and investing in them like I did. I’m also super passionate about making sure kids get a great education.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? I’ve gotten a lot of good advice over the years, but my high school ag teacher told me to make a list of the five things that mattered most to me and to live my life according to those five things. The five things have changed over the years, but when I’m in doubt, I write them down and try to live in ways that are positive for those five things.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... almost anything way too loud. I rotate my Spotify playlists between red dirt country and rock from all eras.
I always get sentimental when ... I talk about my Grandpa Darrell. He was a farmer, small business owner and leader in our community and church. I think about how proud he would be of all of his grandchildren, and I try to live my life in a way that he would respect.
The older I get, the more I realize ... we’re all just doing the best we can. I’m highly critical of myself and that can bleed over to others. I’ve spent a lot of time working on meeting people where they are and helping them achieve their goals.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Happiness does not come from success. I’ve learned to measure my personal success based on the amount of time I get to spend doing things that make me happy — working with small businesses, goofing off with my husband and siblings, being outside.