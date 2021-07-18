Maria Kuhns, 24, is the entrepreneurship specialist at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council. Her role there includes being the director of the Small Business Development Center. Kuhns is married to Zach and is a horse mom to Daisy. She and her husband are avid Mizzou fans — they both earned degrees in agribusiness management. Kuhns is originally from Mason, Ill., where she grew up on a hog and grain farm.