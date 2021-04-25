When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a Major League Baseball player, but I learned early on that I was never going to achieve that dream.
What would you rather be doing right now? Watching my boys play soccer. Beth and I are fortunate to still have Cole playing Division II soccer here in his hometown for the QU Hawks. Both boys played in high school for Greg Reis at QND, and we have all loved our soccer experiences. It has brought our family closer with all of the travel time together — it has even taken us overseas as a family.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I have historically been a little animated at games; although, I have certainly gotten better with age. As a fan, I once got kicked out of a soccer match but let back in at halftime. The Head of Officials at this tournament made a call to let me back in because the official who kicked me out WAS THAT BAD! (FYI — this is the only game I ever got kicked out of.)
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Being named president of Bank of Quincy (which is now HOMEBANK).
It really stinks when ... people drive in the left lane and go slow!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? I have two — thankful and competitive.
I always laugh when ... I watch the dog memes that make fun of “hoomans.”
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My two grandfathers (I never met either one of them) and my Dad. I’d like to talk to my Dad knowing what I know now to see if I could help him as he had a lot of demons.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... just forget about the workday and do what I want. That may include a game of golf or just relaxing, which can be two very opposite things.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... friendly and fun.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I have a sister who dated an MLB trainer for the California Angels, and he invited a friend and me to the team hotel after a game against the Texas Rangers. The next thing I know, I am hanging out and having a beer with Reggie Jackson, Chili Davis and many other MLB players. I also had a beer and conversation with Jerry Jones right after he bought the Dallas Cowboys at a club in Dallas.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... watch either son play a game of soccer.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... move back to Dallas or St. Louis (or any big city). As I have gotten older, my tolerance for stupid drivers has decreased immensely.
America should be more concerned about ... our national debt.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... shoes and quarter-zip pullovers.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... GLVC men’s soccer to check on the QU Hawks.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When I was debating the decision to move from a large bank to Palmyra State Bank 24 years ago, a very dear friend of mine (Scott Moore) told me that important decisions can only be made by the individual and are best made “going with your gut.” This may sound really like no advice at all, but it made sense and worked out wonderfully.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... country music.
I always get sentimental when ... I think about my boys and if I have done a good job raising them. But I think Beth and I have done a fine job.
The older I get, the more I realize ... that unlike most people, getting older does not bother me, and when my number is called, it is my time to go. At 57 years old, I am not ready to go anywhere yet, but I feel as though I have lived a very good life and hope everyone can be as fortunate as I have been.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... I have made mistakes along the way, but I wouldn’t change a thing because I believe the journey is “your journey.” I believe in destiny as well, so all of the good and bad decisions I have made are what has gotten me to this point in my life. I don’t want to go back. Things have turned out just fine in my opinion.
My favorite item of clothing is ... not really clothing, but I have a FAVORITE pair of prescription sunglasses that I tell Beth that if they ever get broke I will absolutely be miserable! I have tried numerous times to get my optometrist to find these exact glasses, and he worked hard but cannot find them anywhere.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Life is YOUR journey so enjoy it and make the most of it, and don’t forget to smile along the way!