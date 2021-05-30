When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... I honestly didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grew up. I enjoyed writing and media, so I selected communications as my major. It has served me well throughout my career.
What would you rather be doing right now? Normally I would tell you I would rather be on a beach, but I am on vacation with my family right now ... at the beach! I also love running. As a mom, it’s about the only alone time I get.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I don’t like steak. It tastes too “beefy.”
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? One of my proudest moments was walking on stage with QCT’s Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen for the curtain speech before our first performance of “The Belle of Amherst.” It was our first live, in-person production in 13 months and was the culmination of hard work, persistence and determination by an incredible group of people I’m lucky enough to work with.
It really stinks when ... people chew with their mouth open. Yuck.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? My husband says particular. I’m not sure that’s a compliment.
I always laugh when ... my youngest daughter does almost anything. She’s hilarious.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... relax on the couch with my husband and a bowl of ice cream.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... athletic. I played volleyball, basketball and ran track.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I bump into famous people all the time around the theatre. Our area is full of insanely talented individuals, and I always feel like I’m meeting someone famous after watching them on stage!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to bed early. Between work, kid activities and other obligations, I’m tired.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... be a teacher. Teachers are amazing.
America should be more concerned about ... community theatres and the significant impact they can have.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... kids’ toys.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to ... Facebook. Mostly it’s for work, but I also enjoy a good scroll when I need to zone out for a bit.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Don’t sweat the small stuff. But I can’t say that I’ve often followed it.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... kids in the backseat.
I always get sentimental when ... I read the book “Miss Rumphius” to my kids. It’s a beautiful book.”
The older I get, the more I realize ... that the moments are precious and the time is short.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... do nothing. The choices I’ve made, good and bad, have led me to where I am today. And where I am is pretty darn great.
My favorite item of clothing is ... my running shoes. They have carried me through times when I’ve run for fun, for stress relief, for peace of mind, for my health and for a good cause.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... You never know what’s waiting around the corner ... or at the St. Francis Picnic, which is where I met my husband.